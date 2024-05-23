Must-Haves for the Holiday Weekend: Josh McBride's Top Picks

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the holiday weekend approaches, Josh McBride brings Inside South Florida some essential items to keep us busy and looking our best. Here are his top must-haves:

Eucerin Sun Tinted Age Defense SPF 50

Eucerin’s Sun Tinted Age Defense SPF 50 offers a blendable tinted formula with hyaluronic acid, helping to defend against long-term sun damage while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This sunscreen stands out with its five-antioxidant shield, which goes beyond neutralizing to guard skin from free radicals and support overall skin health. Developed with dermatologists, this clinically proven formula surpasses expectations for sun protection. Available at Target.

Charlotte Tilbury's Fragrance Collection of Emotions

For those looking to smell great this Memorial Day and beyond, Charlotte Tilbury’s new fragrance collection, Collection of Emotions, is a must-have. Designed to target each emotion powerfully, these six new fragrances are powered by emotion-boosting molecules backed by 40 years of research. Scents include Love, Energy, Serenity, Seduction, Empowerment, and Happiness, each providing a unique scent trail that lasts up to 18 hours. Available in 100ml bottles for $150, 10ml bottles for $25, and a Discovery set with all six for $30. Find them on charlottetilbury.com.

Coppertone's Every Tone Face Sunscreen SPF 55

Coppertone’s newest innovation, Every Tone Face Sunscreen SPF 55, is perfect for everyday wear to keep your face protected from the sun’s rays this Memorial Day weekend. It is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, allowing you to enjoy the beach or pool without worry. Developed with dermatologists for all skin tones, this sunscreen goes on clear and provides an invisible finish, ensuring it won’t clog pores. It glides on smoothly and can be used under or over makeup, with a transparent formula that doesn’t leave a white cast on your skin. Available at Amazon, Target, and other mass retailers.

Thursday Boots' Classic Loafers and Sneaker Collection

For footwear that suits both casual and dressy occasions, Thursday Boots has you covered with their classic loafers and sneaker collection. A classic pair of white sneakers serves as a go-to for daytime activities, while a timeless pair of loafers steps up your evening attire. Explore various styles and colors at thursdayboots.com.

These items are perfect for making the most out of your holiday weekend, whether you’re protecting your skin, finding the right fragrance, or stepping out in style. For more information, connect with Josh McBride on Instagram @joshymcb.