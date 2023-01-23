Must-haves to help maintain your fitness goals

Staying on track with new wellness goals can feel taxing. Wellness Lifestyle Expert, Jamie Hess, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to improve the likelihood of accomplishing your fitness goals.

“Hilton has rejuvenating amenities and unique healing therapies, including sound healing,” says Hess. “Hilton is also one of the first hospitality brands to offer Peloton bikes in almost all of their U.S. locations.” For more information, visit Hilton.com

Nutrition can have a huge impact on your wellness objectives. Preparing your meals ahead of time may help you make better food choices.

“Tyson Grilled and Ready Chicken Breast Strips are a simple thing you can incorporate into mealtime and it takes the hassle out of meal prep,” says Hess. “It's a great protein source to top over a beautiful salad or a delicious pasta dish.” Find this product at Tyson.com

Post workout soreness can disrupt your momentum and drive to physical fitness vision. Arnicare Gel may help to alleviate those tough gym aftereffects.

“It's not just for pain and muscle stiffness, but it's also for swelling from injuries and discoloration from bruising,” says Hess. “It's a great product to have on hand in my house for my post workout moments and my kiddos.” Find this item at Arnicare.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hilton, Tyson Brands and Arnicare Gel.