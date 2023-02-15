Watch Now
Must-haves to make 2023 better than ever

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 18:30:52-05

Making new lifestyle changes can take time. Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, joined Inside South Florida to share essentials to help you stay committed to your New Year’s resolutions.

“The SlimFast intermittent fasting line supports people through their fasting journey.” Find these items at Slimfast.com

If growing your hair is a goal this year, Nutrafol offers individualized hair growth solutions.

“Nutrafol products are formulated with natural and 100% drug-free ingredients,” says McBride. Find these products at Sephora.com and Nutrafol.com

If getting more rest is the objective, creating a relaxing atmosphere with a new scent may do the trick.

“Febreze Mountain is a sophisticated scent that honors the beauty of the outdoors,” says McBride. Find this item at retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Target

