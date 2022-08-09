Must-haves to prepare students for back to school

The back-to-school season is here. Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, Ed. S., joined Inside South Florida to share essentials to prepare your students for their first day of class.

“The GeoSafari Jr.’s My First Microscope is a real science tool. It was made for a little guy. It has the nice big eye holes and the knobs that are easy for them to manipulate,” sayd Dorogi. “Let them uncover this hidden microscopic world.” Find this product at Walmart.com

Complement your children’s at-school learning with the Toniebox Storytime Companion.

“It is the most genius way for your child to explore stories with their favorite characters,” sayd Dorogi. “It builds social, emotional and cognitive skills while kids listen to songs, stories and educational content.” Find this item at Target retailers and Target.com

Finding healthy and tasty snacks to tie your family over to their next meal can be challenging for parents.

“My go-to for snacking is Nuts.com. They’re all about customizable snack-ability. They have over 6000 items. They have everything that is sweet, savory, healthy and chocolaty,” says Dorogi. “I'm really excited about the Challenge Dairy Snack Spreads. It offers dessert and savory varieties. These are great for dipping. You can pretty much put them on anything.” Find these products at Nuts.com and ChallengeDairy.com, respectively

A vigorous school schedule can impact your child’s health. Zarbee’s may help to support their immune system.

“The Zarbee’s Baby Cough Syrup + Immune with Agave includes elderberry, and it boosts the immune system,” says Dorogi. “The Elderberry Immune Support Gummies is another favorite. I love these because they are full of essentials, but they are also flavored with real honey.” Find these items at Amazon.com, CVS.com and Walmart.com

For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Capital M Media.