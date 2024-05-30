NAMI Broward: Supporting Mental Health Awareness and Providing Crucial Resources

May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, but focusing on mental health is important year-round. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Broward County is committed to helping those suffering with mental health issues. Dr. Joe Oravecz, CEO of NAMI Broward, and Robena Richardson, a program participant, joined Inside South Florida to share more about their efforts.

NAMI, celebrating its 40th year in Broward County, stands for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The organization emphasizes the importance of mental health for everyone. Dr. Joe Oravecz explained, “We really focus on mental health for all, which we know that it's really important – not only your physical health, but your mental health.” NAMI offers a variety of programs at no cost, benefiting individuals and families dealing with mental health challenges.

NAMI Broward’s programs include:



Family to Family: Supports families advocating for loved ones with mental health issues.

Supports families advocating for loved ones with mental health issues. Mentor and Mentee Programs: Pairs individuals for mutual support.

Pairs individuals for mutual support. Connection Programs: Focuses on recovery and support for those in mental health recovery.

Peer to Peer: Encourages individuals to share their lived experiences, fostering authentic connections.

Dr. Oravecz’s personal journey highlights the significance of NAMI’s mission. As a single foster adoptive parent with personal experience in mental health struggles, Dr. Oravecz found invaluable support through NAMI. “It's through my own experience with NAMI [at the] national and local level that I found that support… I had the opportunity of coming on board as a CEO to truly advocate where others might not have the voice to be able to do that,” he said.

Dr. Oravecz emphasized the importance of small, intimate groups in their programs. “You can't have an effective group when you have 15-20 people gathering together. You need to be able to empower, enable, and empathize with each other… The ability to be transparent is the power behind a group and what we're able to do at NAMI.” he explained.

Robena Richardson shared her profound experience with NAMI. “I came into the world with anxiety, and it affected every aspect of my life.” she said. After struggling deeply, Robena found NAMI Broward and signed up for their eight-session peer-to-peer course.

“In that class, I learned about mental health diagnoses, partnering with care providers, and coping strategies. The one session that had the biggest impact on me was when everyone had the opportunity to share their stories. It was in that class when the shame and the self-rejection started to fall away,” Robena explained.

Inspired by her experience, Robena became a facilitator and now teaches the eight-session course. “It’s given me so much purpose,” she shared.

For those looking to get involved or seek help, NAMI Broward offers various resources and support. You can visit their website at namibroward.org for more information.