NASCAR Returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway for an Action-Packed Race Weekend

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by NASCAR. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

We’re living life in the fast lane today, bringing you all the details on NASCAR racing and everything you need to know about the Homestead-Miami Speedway. To get the inside scoop, we caught up with Track President Guillermo Santa Cruz, who had just come off the track after an exhilarating drive in a NASCAR car.

“Literally, I just came out of the car,” Santa Cruz shared, still riding the adrenaline rush. “It was my first time driving a NASCAR car, even though I’ve driven my personal car on the track before. I gotta tell you—it was amazing!”

But that thrill is just the beginning. Race fans will be heading to Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21, and for Santa Cruz, seeing the community come together again is a special moment. “It’s great to be back,” he said. “We raced in October, and now we’re back in March, so it’s a short turnaround. We get to ride the wave and keep the excitement going. The track is still set up from last time, and we’re just excited to welcome everyone back.”

He emphasized that NASCAR is more than just a sport—it’s a community. “This will be my second race as track president, and now that the first-time jitters are out of the way,” Santa Cruz explained. “I’m just looking forward to enjoying the weekend and welcoming families from all over South Florida to this special place. We’re racing in paradise!”

So what makes Homestead-Miami Speedway so unique compared to other NASCAR tracks? According to Santa Cruz, it’s all about the curves and banks. “That’s what gives us the most exciting racing in NASCAR,” he explained. “It’s a 1.5-mile oval, which is just the perfect length for drivers. They love it. And the pavement—it has aged beautifully, like fine wine. Plus, the fans and atmosphere make it a favorite stop on the circuit.”

For those attending Race Weekend starting March 21, expect high-speed thrills, live music, delicious food, and an incredible atmosphere. “It’s an experience you have to see to believe,” Santa Cruz said. “We also pride ourselves on being family-friendly—we’re the only track in South Florida that still offers free parking. That should tell you something. We mean business when we say we want people to come out and have an amazing time.”

With the sun shining and the engines roaring, Race Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway promises to be an unforgettable event. Don’t miss out—March 21 is just around the corner!

For more information, visit HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.