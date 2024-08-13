Natalie Martinez Talks About Her Role in "Bad Monkey" and Life in Miami

Actress Natalie Martinez joined Inside South Florida to discuss her role as Rosa Campesino, a forensic science assistant in the new Apple TV+ series “Bad Monkey”. Martinez, a Miami native, shared how her upbringing in the 305 influenced her portrayal of Rosa, bringing authenticity and depth to the character.

Martinez, who was born and raised in Miami, is a first-generation Cuban American. This background helped her connect with Rosa, a medical examiner working in a Miami morgue. "Rosa is ready to face anything head-on," Martinez explained, noting how her own Miami upbringing made it easier to embody the character's resilience and determination. Rosa, who deals with the heavy realities of her job, finds renewed energy when she becomes involved in a mysterious case brought to her by Vince Vaughn's character, Nancy.

The series features a star-studded cast, including Vince Vaughn in the lead role. Martinez expressed her excitement about working with such talented actors. "Vince Vaughn is just a genius," she said, highlighting how fortunate she felt to be part of the project.

Martinez is not only celebrating her professional achievements but also embracing her role as a new mom to her one-and-a-half-year-old son. Balancing motherhood with her acting career, she revealed that she will soon begin shooting an independent film following the release of “Bad Monkey”.

For fans eager to follow Martinez's journey, she can be found on Instagram at @iamnataliemartinez, where she shares updates on her projects and personal life. “Bad Monkey” premieres on Apple TV+ on August 14, with the first two episodes available immediately, followed by weekly releases.