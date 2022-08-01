NatGeo celebrates a decade of SharkFest with more action-packed programming

SharkFest has returned for your viewing pleasure. The annual television event will commemorate with shark related programming all summer. National Geographic’s Shark Experts, Jasmin Graham, Carlee Jackson and Gibbs Kuguru joined Inside South Florida to share what viewers can look forward to this year.

“There are so many great opportunities to learn about sharks and the research surrounding sharks,” says Graham. “You're going to learn about sharks that change colors, sharks that show up on golf courses, and sharks that eat strange things. There's so much to see.”

Sharks have frightened some for decades with box office hits such a Jaws, Deep Blue Sea, The Meg, etc. That withstanding, these beings continue to intrigue us.

“Sharks are these mysterious animals that we don't know a lot about,” says Jackson. “Humans, in general, are very fascinated by things that we don't know about. I think that's really the big fascination with sharks.”

During SharkFest, viewers can look forward to being immersed into massive content about these types of fish.

“In my program, we are doing an investigation into the skin of sharks. My mentor, Ryan Johnson, and I actually uncovered a special ability that great whites have to modulate their color for the sake of camouflage,” says Kugruru. “It just seems like you know, after being around for hundreds of millions of years with decades of research sharks are still teaching us something new today.”

For more information, visit National Geographic and Disney+

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PremiereTV.