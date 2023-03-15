Watch Now
National espresso day spirit recipes

Posted at 7:40 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 19:40:14-04

Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share a variety of recipes to celebrate National Espresso Day.

“I took a shot of espresso, a shot of vodka, a shot of the delicious Galliano Espresso Liqueur and shook it up and poured it into a martini glass,” says Zahn. Find this item at ReserveBar.com

In your next martini, Oatmilk may serve as the perfect complement in your next martini.

“Planet Oat Extra Creamy Oat Milk is absolutely delicious. With that extra creaminess, you can pop it into your Espresso Martini,” says Zahn. “Planet Oats Coffee Cake Oatmeal Creamer has some nice cinnamon and spice to it.” Find these products at PlanetOat.com

Considering celebrating with a spiked dessert, Zahn has a tasty treat that may satisfy your sweet tooth.

“I took a shot of espresso and a shot of espresso liqueur and topped it with some delicious Noosa Sea Salt Caramel,” says Zahn. Find this item at NoosaYoghurt.com

For whiskey lovers, Zahn also recommends using Jameson’s Irish Whiskey in your next martini.

“You can take a shot of Jameson’s Irish Whiskey, a shot of espresso, a shot of espresso liqueur, and shake it up and pour it into a martini glass,” says Zahn. Find this product at JamesonWhiskey.com

For more information, visit @PaulZahn

