National Reading Month features children’s book, "DAX to the MAX: Imagination"

We’re kicking off National Reading Month with a new children’s book that encourages kids to give wings to their imagination while instilling the habit of reading.

"DAX to the MAX: Imagination" is the featured book of National Reading Month.

The book is written by Scott Feld, Best Selling Author & Co-Owner of MindZenMotion. Scott has worked with children as a life coach for 30 over years. Dax, his 6-year-old son is the inspiration behind this amazing book.

Scott's theme is that imagination is your superpower against fears.

Since Covid, kids have been stressed thinking about their school is going to close or worried about getting sick. We can combat these fears by teaching children how to be brave through imagination.

"We are helping kids around the world to spark their imagination over fear. Parents can teach their kids to use this during swim lessons while attempting the monkey bars or anytime your child is showing fear to conquer a new skill. Drawing out pictures and playing games can encourage children to use their imagination to move past fears," says Feld.

"DAX to the MAX: Imagination" is available for purchase on Amazon.

If you are an educator in the Miami area and would like an in-person or virtual visit with the author, please click here

or follow them on Instagram @MindZenMotion