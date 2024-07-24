National Tequila Day Celebrations: Expert Tips and Tasty Recommendations

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Productions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In celebration of National Tequila Day, entertaining expert Paul Zahn joined Inside South Florida to share some exciting and delicious tequila options perfect for indulging in this festive occasion.

Tequila with a Twist: Celosa Tequila

First up, Paul introduced Celosa Tequila, a standout choice with its unique pink hue. Paul explained that Celosa is a 100% organic joven rosa tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. "It is actually aged in red wine barrels from Napa Valley. That's how it gets that nice pop of pink. It's soft, smooth, and sweet, making it perfect on its own or on the rocks." Paul demonstrated a refreshing Paloma made with Celosa Tequila, grapefruit liqueur, lime juice, club soda, and lemon juice. This premium tequila, priced at around $130 a bottle, is available at Maison Euro Wine and Spirits in Miami and online at celosatequila.com.

A Healthier Non-Alcoholic Option: Olipop

For those looking for a non-alcoholic alternative, Paul recommended a watermelon lime non-alcoholic margarita made with Olipop. Olipop is a better-for-you soda that supports gut health with prebiotics and fiber, Paul shared. It's low in calories and sugar, making it a nutritious and delicious choice. Paul's recipe included watermelon lime Olipop, fresh lime juice, and fresh watermelon juice, creating a delightful mocktail. Olipop is available in various flavors, including ginger lemon, cherry vanilla, and grape. More information can be found at drinkolipop.com.

Spicy Tequila: Fiero Tequila

For those who enjoy a kick, Paul presented Fiero Habanero Tequila. "This in-your-face spicy tequila which will become your secret ingredient for any margarita this summer," he said. They also offer a Serrano version for a different level of spice. Paul showcased a Paloma made with Fiero Habanero Tequila, grapefruit juice, soda water, and a Tajin-rimmed glass for added spice. Both the habanero and Serrano tequilas are priced at $29.99 a bottle and can be purchased at Reserve Bar. For more information, visit fierotequila.com.

Ready-to-Drink Tequila: Truly Tequila Soda

For beach days or on-the-go enjoyment, Paul recommended Truly Tequila Soda. "Truly's new tequila soda blends real fruit juices, crisp sparkling water, and premium tequila blanco from Jalisco, Mexico," Paul noted. It's a refreshing, low-calorie option with flavors like watermelon, lime, pineapple, guava, and grapefruit. Each can of Truly Tequila Soda contains only 110 calories, making it a convenient and delicious choice for National Tequila Day celebrations. For more information, visit trulyhardseltzer.com.

For more details and tips from Paul Zahn, follow him on Instagram at @paulzahn. Cheers to a fantastic National Tequila Day!