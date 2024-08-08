National Wellness Month: Tips for Staying Healthy with Dr. Varnado on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by F45 and Onnit. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Yael Varnado joined Inside South Florida to discuss the importance of recognizing National Wellness Month and shared valuable tips on improving health and wellness as we head into the fall and winter months.

"Wellness is all about prevention and preventative care," Dr. Varnado emphasized. "It's easy to stay healthy with just a few steps. My number one tip is to check in with your doctor for a regular check-up."

In addition to regular health check-ups, Dr. Varnado stressed the importance of physical activity.

"Get moving," she urged. "According to statistics, the number of people participating in Pilates training in the United States reached 11.86 million in 2023. To capitalize on this trend, F45 introduced FS8. FS8 is a progressive new fitness movement that combines Pilates reformer with mat work, tone exercises, and a yoga warm-up and cool-down for a low-impact, high-energy workout that develops and strengthens the body and mind. There are classes in the Miami area, and you can check out the schedules at fs8.com."

For parents and kids gearing up for the back-to-school season, Dr. Varnado recommended focusing on nutrition.

"Your health is a hot topic, and it’s really important to have essential nutrition support," she said. "Onnit has just launched their innovative Total Gut Health formula, which includes digestive enzymes, probiotics, and other nutrients to support a healthy digestive system and gut microbiome. They're also known for their Alpha Brain products, which can support memory, mental focus, and speed. The Vitamin Shoppe is the leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions, and you can find a full range of Onnit products at vitaminshoppe.com."

Dr. Varnado also offered a simple yet effective tip for feeling better: elevating your shower routine with Olay Body.

"The Olay Retinol Body Wash is infused with retinol and vitamin B3 complex, which moisturizes to reveal visibly renewed and brightened skin in just 14 days," she explained. "It's crafted with a proprietary formula that goes 10 layers deep to transform your skin. I've been recommending it to my patients, and I love it because it's dermatologist-approved and leaves you feeling confident with smooth skin all day. You can find it at local retailers for just under $8."

Emphasizing the importance of hydration, Dr. Varnado noted that drinking water is vital for overall health.

"Hydrating is crucial for your body, skin, and internal functions," she said. "It supports brain function, keeps joints pain-free, and much more. Make sure to stay hydrated, especially in warm climates."

For more information and additional tips, Dr. Varnado recommended visiting tipsontv.com.