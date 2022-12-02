Natural Balance launches campaign to capture your pet’s attention

Your pet’s nutrition is important. Natural Balance’s Chief Revenue Officer, John Strum, joined Inside South Florida to share the “Made for Pets, Not People” campaign’s approach to your pet’s nutrition.

“Pet food commercials on TV try to design the advertising to appeal to the human. At Natural Balance, we just do things a little bit differently. We're 100% focused on pets and pet nutrition,” says Strum. “If we really believe in pets first, why are we making the advertisement appeal to people? Why not actually make the advertisement appeal to the pet?”

Consumers are invited to participate in the campaign with their pets.

“We created actual TV commercials that are designed for pets. We have these videos available,” says Strum. “If you video your pet reacting to the commercials, share those on social media using #itsforpetsnotpeople.”

For more information, visit NaturalBalanceINC.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc.