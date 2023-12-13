'Naughty and Nice' Pet Food Guide: King Kanine Warn Against Toxic Treats

King Kanine Co-Owners, Lynnette SanMiguel and Jeff Riman, joined Inside South Florida to share their curated ‘naughty and nice’ list of recommended and discouraged foods for pets, focusing on potential hazards such as chocolate and Xylitol that pet owners should be mindful of.

“Some things that we eat could actually be very toxic to animals, dogs and cats,” says SanMiguel. “You have to kind of have a list of the no’s and the yes’s, and that's what we're here to provide you with—some help of what to give them. For instance, you can give them turkey, you can give them some vegetables, and sweet potatoes.”

Riman continued to caution against hazardous foods and substances, such as Xylitol, a frequently used sweetener ingredient found in yogurt.

“We all know chocolate. Chocolates, a bad one, cocoa, cacao, those things are very toxic in the blood,” says Riman. “So, we want to avoid things like that. We want to avoid onions, garlic, we want to avoid macadamia nuts. Oh, this is a big one. Xylitol.”

