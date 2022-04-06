Watch
Navigate your way through the hot South Florida housing market with Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties

Posted at 4:50 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 16:53:06-04

The real estate market in South Florida is as hot as it’s ever been. That is why Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties has the experience you’ll need to find your dream home.

It is a seller’s market and homes are going quick. That means buyers need to act fast and be aggressive. “We had over 350 people at an open house last week.” Says Patty. “The most important thing that a buyer can do is make sure that the offer is complete. Make your best and highest offer upfront.”

Another way to stand out is to waive contingencies such as home inspections. By waiving them you make the seller’s life easier, and they are more likely to accept an offer. “Usually, the winning offers are waving contingencies and the highest offer the seller receives.” Says Patty.

Make the right choice when hiring your agent and visit PattyDaSilva.com to get moving on buying your next home.

