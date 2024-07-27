Navigating Gold Investments with Freedom Gold USA

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Freedom Gold USA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Paul Cox, Senior Director from WSFL-TV’s trusted gold advisor, Freedom Gold USA, joined Inside South Florida to shed light on the process of buying physical gold and silver for 401(k) and IRA accounts. With over three decades of experience in the precious metals industry, Freedom Gold USA is a family-owned business dedicated to helping clients make informed investment decisions.

Paul explained the steps involved in rolling over a 401(k) or IRA into physical gold and silver investments. Here’s a breakdown of the process:



Initial Consultation: The first step is understanding your risk tolerance and determining how much of your retirement account you wish to protect. Paul emphasizes the importance of not rolling over the entire account, ensuring a balanced approach. Funding the Account: Freedom Gold USA’s IRA department coordinates with your custodian or company’s back office to facilitate the rollover. This involves filling out an application and transferring funds into a new self-directed IRA with a custodian such as Equity Trust. Market Purchase: Once the funds settle, which usually takes about two weeks, Freedom Gold USA goes into the market to purchase the agreed-upon precious metals in real-time. Shipping to Depository: The purchased metals are shipped to one of six depositories across the country, where they are securely stored. Clients receive statements from both the depository and Freedom Gold USA, ensuring complete transparency.

Paul recommends holding the investment for three to five years, although clients can sell or move to cash at any time without any back-end costs.

For those who prefer to hold their metals personally, Freedom Gold USA offers a home delivery service. The process is similar: fund the account, purchase the metals, and then ship them directly to your home, fully insured until they arrive.

With over 30 years in business, Freedom Gold USA prides itself on exceptional client service. Paul and his team are always available to answer calls and provide market insights. They guide clients through each step, ensuring a seamless experience whether it’s a cash purchase or an IRA rollover.

For viewers interested in rolling over their 401(k) or IRA, Freedom Gold USA is offering up to five years of free storage. For more information, visit their website at freedomgoldusa.com or call 888-411-1845.