Navigating Medicare Annual Enrollment Period with Whitney Stidom on Inside South Florida

Vice President of Medicare Operations for eHealth, Whitney Stidom joined Inside South Florida to highlight the importance of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which runs annually from October 15 through December 7. This critical time allows Medicare beneficiaries to review and make changes to their plans, ensuring they are set up with the best coverage for the upcoming year.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is the only time of year when beneficiaries can make changes to their plans for the next year. Plans often adjust their coverage, costs, and networks, so reviewing and updating your plan is essential to ensure it still meets your needs.

Whitney shared these four simple steps to make AEP stress-free:



Understand Plan ChangesReview the Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) document sent by your current Medicare plan. It outlines changes to coverage, prescriptions, doctor networks, and costs effective January 1. Take Personal Inventory: Evaluate your current situation, including:

New or existing prescriptions

Health status changes

Financial considerations Consult an Expert: eHealth offers licensed advisors who conduct personalized needs assessments. They provide side-by-side comparisons of plans available in your area and help you find the best fit. Advisors can even assist with enrollment to make the process hassle-free. Act Before the Deadline: AEP ends on December 7, so don’t wait. Start early to ensure you understand your options and can make an informed decision.

With these tips, navigating the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period can be simple and stress-free. For more information or to get personalized assistance, visit ehealth.com or call 855-693-4588 to speak with an advisor.