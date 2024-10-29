Navigating Medicare's Annual Enrollment: Key Info from CarePlus Health Plans

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by CarePlus Health Plans. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period is here, running from October 15 to December 7. This is the critical time for seniors and eligible individuals to choose between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage for coverage starting January 1. Here’s a breakdown to help you make the best choice:



Original Medicare covers hospital stays and doctor visits, with a 20% cost responsibility after the deductible. It doesn't include Part D prescription drug coverage, which requires a separate plan. Medicare Advantage Plans from private insurers like CarePlus offer hospital, doctor, and prescription drug coverage in one plan. Many also include extra benefits such as dental, hearing aids, glasses, and allowances for everyday needs like groceries, utilities, and even rent.

Tips for Choosing a Medicare Advantage Plan

Evaluate your medical expenses over the past year and consider your health care needs for 2024.

over the past year and consider your health care needs for 2024. Compare costs including premiums, co-pays, and out-of-pocket maximums.

including premiums, co-pays, and out-of-pocket maximums. Look at plan benefits that suit your lifestyle, including any state or federal financial assistance programs you might qualify for.

For more information or to ensure your doctors and prescriptions are covered, visit medicare.gov or CarePlusHealthPlans.com, or speak to a licensed agent to get personalized assistance.