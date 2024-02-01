Valonda Calloway, Lifestyle Expert, shared insightful tips for tackling New Year's resolutions, focusing on fitness and skincare, during her appearance on Inside South Florida. Here's a glimpse into her valuable recommendations:

To kickstart fitness resolutions affordably, Calloway directed viewers to Burlington, a one-stop destination for a wide array of products at everyday low prices. From workout gear and yoga mats to water bottles and self-care products, Burlington offers a diverse selection with clearance items priced up to 70% off other retailers. For those seeking quality at budget-friendly rates, Burlington proves to be a go-to store. Locate a store near you by visiting Burlington.com.

Calloway also spotlighted a new luxury skincare brand endorsed by celebrities such as Angela Bassett and Gina Davis—Purdori. The brand stands out by incorporating an innovative RO-Ice+ blend as the base ingredient in every product, featuring ice plant extract, rose water, and aloe vera. Notably, Purdori goes beyond skincare; for each product sold, the brand pledges to donate $1 to water.org, contributing to global efforts to provide clean water. Explore the offerings at Purdori.com.

Shifting focus to trusted brands, Calloway shared insights from Newsweek and Brandsmart's list of the 2024 Most Trusted Brands in America. Tide secured the top spot as the brand most recommended by dermatologists. To discover the full lineup of trusted brands, visit BrandSparkMostTrusted.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Spotlight Media Relations.