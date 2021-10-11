Navigating open enrollment

During the next few months, millions of Americans will have the opportunity to pick a health plan for 2022 or make changes to their current coverage in what is known as “open enrollment.” Here to tell us more is, chief consumer officer at United Healthcare, Rebecca Madsen.

Open enrollment usually takes place between October and December. Rebecca says this is the best time to research what plans will work for you. To make sure you get the best healthcare look at changes in your own life as well as changes in the plan you currently have. Make sure you can afford the plan, including the premium and deductible. Don't forget to check if your providers and medications you take are in-network on a new plan.

See if you can utilize a Health Savings Account, which won't be taxed for putting money in, taking it out for a qualified medical expense, or while it gains interest. There also may be some wellness programs with your insurer to help gain financial incentives.