Navigating Tax Season with Ease: Expert Tips from Leanna Haakons

As tax season approaches, many individuals find themselves overwhelmed with the daunting task of filing taxes. To alleviate some of the stress, Leanna Haakons, a top financial expert and bestselling author, shared invaluable advice on making tax preparation easier and maximizing tax refunds.

Spending Tax Refunds Wisely:

Tax refunds can provide a financial boost, and Leanna suggests making thoughtful decisions on how to spend them. According to a study commissioned by Straight Talk Wireless, 44% of Americans plan to upgrade their phones this year. Taking advantage of offers like Straight Talk's free Samsung Galaxy A14 5G with the Silver Unlimited plan can help individuals save money while enjoying enhanced phone features. For more information, visit StraightTalk.com.

Simplifying Tax Preparation:

Organizing financial documents and receipts throughout the year can streamline tax preparation. Leanna recommends Epson's Rapid Receipt RR-600W wireless scanner, coupled with advanced financial software, to effortlessly organize receipts and invoices. Epson is offering viewers up to $100 off the RR-600W, providing a convenient solution for managing financial paperwork. For more information, visit Epson.com.

DIY vs. Professional Assistance:

Deciding whether to file taxes independently or seek professional help depends on individual circumstances. H&R Block offers flexible options, including full-service tax filing assistance and DIY software with AI tax assistance and expert help. Individuals can choose the option that best suits their comfort level and complexity of their tax situation. For more information, visit HRblock.com.

Secure Document Disposal:

Protecting sensitive information is crucial, especially when disposing of important documents. Leanna recommends Shred-it's professional document destruction services, which securely dispose of personal and business documentation to safeguard against fraud and identity theft. Documents can be securely collected or dropped off at Shred-it locations for confidential shredding. For more information, visit ShredIt.com.

Additional Resources:

For those seeking more financial tips and information, Leanna shares valuable insights on her website, TipsOnTV.com, which features deals and resources to assist individuals during tax season.

