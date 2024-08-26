Navigating the Car Buying Process with Confidence: Tips from Tropical Financial Credit Union

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Tropical Financial. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the fall season approaches, many people consider buying a new car. However, the car-buying process can be intimidating and overwhelming for many. Marylen Yiris, Director of Tropical Financial Credit Union, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how to make this experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Marylen explains that purchasing a car is a significant financial commitment, which can make the process daunting for most people. Many feel unprepared to negotiate or make decisions about such a substantial purchase, especially when they lack professional guidance. She compares it to other professional services, like getting a haircut, where most prefer to rely on an expert rather than doing it themselves.

Tropical Financial Credit Union offers several services to help ease the car-buying process. Here are some key tips Marylen shared to help consumers navigate their car purchase with confidence:



Get Pre-Approved: One of the most crucial steps before buying a car is to get pre-approved for a loan. This process allows buyers to understand their budget and what they can realistically afford. Marylen emphasizes that this step not only helps set realistic expectations but also strengthens your bargaining power at the dealership. With financing already secured, buyers can focus on negotiating the car's price and taking advantage of any dealer incentives. Utilize Auto Advisors: Tropical Financial offers a unique service called Auto Advisors. This team assists buyers in finding the right car within their budget. Whether you know exactly what car you want or need help deciding based on your budget and desired features, Auto Advisors can help. They have a network of dealers to find specific models, arrange test drives, or even have the car delivered to your doorstep. This service is especially beneficial for those who want a hassle-free experience. Consider Pre-Owned Options: Buying a pre-owned car can be a great way to get more value for your money. Marylen points out that the Auto Advisors can also help you find high-quality pre-owned vehicles that match your preferences and budget. For instance, if you dream of owning a BMW but are concerned about the cost, a two-year-old model might be a perfect fit. This option allows buyers to enjoy luxury without straining their finances.

Marylen emphasizes that Tropical Financial Credit Union is not just about providing financing but also about making the entire car-buying process less intimidating and more enjoyable. With competitive rates and a comprehensive auto-buying service, Tropical Financial aims to support the community in every step of their car purchasing journey.

If you're interested in learning more about Tropical Financial Credit Union's offers or need guidance on your next car purchase, visit their website at tropicalfcu.com.