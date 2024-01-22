Navigating the Future: Mayor Dean J. Trantalis Unveils Fort Lauderdale's New River Crossing Tunnel Project

Mayor Dean J. Trantalis of the City of Fort Lauderdale joined Inside South Florida recently to shed light on the ambitious New River Crossing tunnel project, addressing concerns about traffic, safety, and the impact on the marine industry and city redevelopment.

Expressing the need for alternative transportation options, Mayor Trantalis remarked, “South Florida needs to find alternative means of transportation; I-95 has become a nightmare for so many people.”

While the idea of adding more train routes was presented, the mayor recognized the challenges it posed to Fort Lauderdale's vital marine industry and ongoing city redevelopment efforts. To overcome these hurdles, the innovative solution of an underground tunnel was proposed.

“It would be great because you no longer have to worry about a train when we have a tunnel,” shared the mayor. “Most of that commuter rail, all of it will be underground. And we'd be able to completely eliminate all that interaction and also safety and noise. It's a win-win for everybody.”

Mayor Trantalis highlighted Fort Lauderdale's remarkable growth and development, extending an invitation to visitors to explore the city's offerings.

For more information on the New River Crossing tunnel project, visit FortLauderdale.gov.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the City of Fort Lauderdale.