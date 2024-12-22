Navigating the Holidays with Better Metabolic Health: Insights from Abbott's Lingo

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Abbott’s Lingo Business. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holiday season is filled with traditions, family, friends, and of course, delicious meals. But with indulgence often comes feeling overly full, tired, or cranky. Nutritionist Pam Nisevich Bede joined Inside South Florida to share how we can enjoy our favorite holiday dishes while improving our metabolic health, thanks to a few simple tweaks and the innovative Abbott Lingo Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM).

Lingo is a bio-sensor worn on the back of the arm for up to 14 days, delivering minute-by-minute data to a smartphone app. This data shows real-time glucose levels, helping users understand how food, exercise, and even stress impact their glucose.

"Glucose is an energy source that ebbs and flows throughout our day," Pam explained. "We want to keep our glucose a bit steadier, but what we really want to avoid is this glucose roller coaster or the spikes and dips that many of us are on, especially across the holiday season."

With Lingo, users gain a clear picture of how their meals and activities affect their glucose levels. The app also helps identify and mitigate "glucose roller coasters," which are common during the indulgent holiday season. This insight allows users to make healthier food choices and adopt habits that align with their wellness goals.

Pam pointed out that glucose levels are not just affected by food but also by stress. "Most adults say the holidays are more stressful than tax season. It's something that we want to think about as we're moving into the new year. When we have that data in the palm of our hands, we see what's impacting our glucose," she said. By tracking glucose and its impact on mood, focus, and sleep, users can better handle holiday stress.

Beyond glucose monitoring, Lingo offers a variety of resources to enhance overall wellness. From personalized coaching to recipes and challenges, the app provides tools to help users optimize their habits and maintain steady glucose levels for better energy and focus.

For those looking to try Lingo and gain access to helpful tools like the holiday eating guide, Pam recommends visitingHelloLingo.com. Whether you're navigating the holidays or starting 2025 on a healthier note, Lingo offers a modern way to take control of your wellness.