Navigating Therapy: The Importance of a Good Therapist Match and Progress Evaluation

Colleen Marshall, Vice President of Clinical Care at Two Chairs, emphasized the crucial role of a good therapist-patient match for successful therapy during her recent appearance on Inside South Florida.

According to Marshall, a therapist-patient relationship built on shared goals, open communication, and the ability to provide feedback is essential for positive outcomes. Additionally, effective management of any therapy relationship ruptures that may occur is critical.

Two Chairs has introduced a matchmaker feature to ensure a positive first session, resulting in a remarkable 98% success rate in getting the match right from the beginning.

“Of the people who do quit therapy, one out of five say the reason they quit is they didn't trust their therapists, which means they didn't have the right relationship from the beginning,” she says. “And we know at Two Chairs we're getting it right because … only 2% of the time do we need to do a rematch.”

Additionally, Marshall highlights Two Chairs' impressive statistics, stating, “we also know we're getting it right because for Two Chairs clients, 90% of them make it to their fourth therapy appointment. And the general population only 33% actually make it to their fourth therapy appointment. So, we're six times better than the general statistics out there.”

Two Chairs also places a strong emphasis on progress evaluation, offering daily mental health assessments and adjusting treatment plans based on individual progress.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit TwoChairs.com.

This segment is paid for by Two Chairs.