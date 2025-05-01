NEFT Vodka: Redefining Premium Spirits with Style, Sustainability & Speed

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by NEFT Vodka. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

When you think of vodka, you may not immediately think of racing, sustainability, or sleek, unbreakable barrels—but NEFT Vodka is changing the game. With its eye-catching barrel packaging and a commitment to ultra-premium purity, NEFT is carving a unique lane in the spirits world, one pour (and Grand Prix) at a time.

What sets NEFT apart? It’s more than just its bold look. Each barrel is eco-friendly, recyclable, and incredibly functional—designed to keep your vodka cold and intact wherever the party takes you. But the beauty isn’t just on the outside. Inside, NEFT sticks to just two ingredients: pure Austrian spring water and non-GMO rye, with zero additives, unlike many competitors who sneak in glycerins and sweeteners to mask harsh flavors.

“Sustainability is a premium facet of how we deliver our product, That distinctive barrel has plenty of utility, keeping it cold for a long time,” said a NEFT CEO, Jeff Mahony. “And that barrel better have something good inside of it. So we've created a premium quality product.”

And NEFT’s presence isn’t confined to bar shelves. The brand is making major moves in the motorsports world through its partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team. The synergy is real: precision, innovation, global reach, and shared values around community and charitable giving. In fact, NEFT operates as a charity at its core, supporting women and children across the globe.

As NEFT expands into 22 countries and counting, the Formula One circuit—with its 24 races across 21 nations—offers a perfect platform to pour their mission worldwide.

Want to try NEFT or learn more? Head toneftvodkaus.com, or visit local retailers like Total Wine and Grove Liquors and look for the barrel that’s shaking up the spirits industry.

