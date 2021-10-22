Netflix's New Thriller: Night Teeth

Night Teeth is the newest thriller to hit Netflix, and this week Miriam Tapia sat down with the cast to sink her teeth into this Halloween season's vampiest movie yet. Actresses, Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry, stopped by Inside South Florida to share their excitement for the thriller. Lead actors Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Raúl Castillo even decided to join the fun and share a few thoughts of their own.

"It was a dream to work with this star-studded cast in my debut," stated lead, Jorge Lendeborg Jr..

Watch Night Teeth as it's now streaming on Netflix.