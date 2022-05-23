Neuroscience Medical Director of Broward Health, Dr. Shay Moscowitz, shares some stroke prevention tips

With May being National Stroke Awareness Month, Neuroscience Medical Director of Broward Health, Dr. Shay Moscowitz, joined Inside South Florida to explain what a stroke is and how you can avoid them.

“The blood supply brings blood and oxygen nutrients to the brain so that it can function,” says Moscowitz. “The stroke diagnosis is a broad one, but references the disruption of blood supply and those nutrients to the brain, preventing it from working”

Strokes come in different forms, but the warning signs remain the same.

“What we see clinically on the outside is the brain's functions not occurring,” says Moscowitz. “That might mean weakness, numbness, speaking problems, level of consciousness alteration. These are things we see, and they all come from the brain network.”

Dr. Moskowitz also warned that it is not only the older generation that has to be on the lookout.

“There are controllable risk factors,” says Moscowitz. “Smoking, blood pressure problems, and diabetes can increase your risk of stroke and obesity.”

For more information visit BrowardHealth.org

