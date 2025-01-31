Nevada, the Adorable Lab Mix, Needs a Loving Home

Nevada, a nine-week-old Labrador mix, is looking for her forever home. Rescued from a full-capacity shelter, she is now in the care of the Humane Society of Broward County and ready to find a loving family. Weighing just 8.5 pounds now, she is expected to grow to 50-65 pounds and would thrive in an active household that is prepared for the fun and responsibility of raising a puppy. She is playful, affectionate, and full of energy, making her the perfect companion for someone ready to train and provide structure as she grows.

For those interested in adopting Nevada or another pet, the process is simple. The first step is to fill out an adoption application online athumane broward.com, which takes about five minutes. Once the application is approved, potential adopters can meet available pets at the shelter. If the chosen pet is already spayed or neutered, they can go home the same day; otherwise, they can be picked up the following day after surgery.

For those who may not be able to adopt but still want to help, there are other ways to make a difference. The Walk for the Animals takes place on February 1st, and donations are accepted even after the event atwalkfortheanimals.com. Additionally, spreading the word about adoptable pets can help them find loving homes. Whether adopting, donating, or sharing, every effort makes a difference. Nevada is ready to bring joy and unconditional love into a new home—could it be yours?