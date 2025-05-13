“Never Date a Broke Dude”: New Book Blends Sass, Smarts, and Financial Wisdom for Women

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Never Date a Broke Dude. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

South Florida viewers were treated to both laughs and life lessons when financial expert Pattie Ehsaei, also known as the Duchess of Decorum to her million TikTok followers, joined Inside South Florida to share insights from her buzzy new book, Never Date a Broke Dude: The Financial Freedom Playbook.

The book, which soared to #1 in Amazon’s Dating category and #4 in Financial New Releases within hours of launch, offers a bold and empowering roadmap to financial independence—with a no-nonsense message for women about the high stakes of dating without financial clarity.

“My mother's story inspired me, because my mother didn't have the money to leave a very difficult situation. Ultimately, it costs her everything, including her life,” said Ehsaei. “I wanted to honor her and use her story as a catalyst for change, so that no other woman suffers like my mom.”

Despite the cheeky title, the book dives deep into serious topics. Ehsaei makes it clear that “a broke dude” isn’t just someone with an empty wallet—but a person with a broke mindset. “It's about being with someone who is unable or unwilling, regardless of gender or income, to match your ambition, drive, commitment, or work ethic,” she explained. “You don't have to match me dollar for dollar, but you do have to match me hustle for hustle.”

So what’s a red flag to watch out for? “If he asks to borrow money on the first date–or ever–you need to run in those situations,” Ehsaei said with a laugh. “Choosing a partner is the most important financial decision you will ever make. People think it's about finding them emotionally, but financially, it can either launch your dreams or destroy them. My broke dude left me $30,000 in debt and broken hearted on top of that. And he wasn't even that cute!”

Her message to women is clear: You don’t need to be a gold digger, but you should absolutely be a goal digger.

Never Date a Broke Dude: The Financial Freedom Playbook is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at PattieEhsaei.com.