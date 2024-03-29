New Additions and Attractions Await Visitors at the Miami Open

Excitement fills the air at the Hard Rock Stadium as the Miami Open unveils an array of new offerings and attractions for tennis enthusiasts and food lovers alike. Inside South Florida host, Ana Isabel Hume, visited the Hard Rock Stadium to show a sneak peek of the what the Miami Open has to offer.

Hitting it off is the Sunset Terrace, boasting over 30 featured restaurants ready to tantalize your taste buds. Among the culinary highlights showcased, Oceana Coffee caught the spotlight with its matcha green tea iced latte, offering a refreshing boost with lactose-free whole milk packing 10 grams of protein. Meanwhile, Novecento delighted with savory Argentina chicken and beef empanadas, perfect for a quick and satisfying bite.

In a groundbreaking move, the Miami Open welcomes wheelchair tennis and pickleball to its prestigious tournament lineup for the first time at the Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Open Wheelchair Invitational will feature top Paralympic tennis players from around the globe, while the Major League Pickleball Showcase will dazzle audiences with the skills of 16 elite players.

For those eager to test their own tennis prowess, the Baptist Health Skills Zone awaits, offering interactive fun for visitors of all ages. And for a truly unforgettable experience, don't miss the chance to take in the breathtaking views of the Miami Open Campus from aboard the Sky View gondola.

To stay updated and plan your visit, download the Miami Open app or visit the official website at MiamiOpen.com. With a blend of sportsmanship, culinary delights, and thrilling attractions, the Miami Open promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.