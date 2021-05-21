New Amazon program is blending brick and mortar stores with the online marketplace

If you have dreams of quitting your day job and being your own boss, Seth Kniep can teach you a thing or two to get you on that path.

Kniep is the founder of Just One Dime, a company teaching entrepreneurs how to build profitable Amazon and eCommerce companies. The company also builds Amazon stores for investors. He says you have to be ready to start and take the good with the bad in order to prosper.

"You have to be willing to fail forward," he says. "Be willing to make mistakes, you're going to mess up...that's part of building a business."

Amazon Explore allows for brick and mortar retailers to meet online selling. Local owners can expand their sales to people around the world by using the program. Anyone can sign up and right now all fees are being waived.

To learn more you can head to https://justonedime.com/