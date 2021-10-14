New app helps kids learn through stories

With all that’s going on in the world, educating our children provides some unique challenges. Here to discuss a new breakthrough teaching method is education expert, Anna Maria Chavez, who is the chief impact officer for Encantos.

When school went virtual many parents needed extra help to reinforce the learning taking place at school. It's also widely known that children need extra material after the school day ended and on the weekend. Encantos became the first story-teaching platform to help children learn new skills and help these efforts.

Story-teaching is backed by science which shows children learn better and retain the information longer when they learn through stories and play. Most children already spend time on tablets learning other things through videos and games. Encantos combines all these aspects to give children a new learning platform that's safe for them to explore.

The curriculum includes life skills, like cooperating with others, literacy and financial literacy, civic, and new languages.

Find out more about the app here, and get your child started on a new learning journey.

