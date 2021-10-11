New bilingual book is celebrating the love grandparents give to their families

Children’s author, Awilda Prignano, recently joined us in this final week of National Hispanic Heritage Month with her book, Loving Lulu and Lulu Amorosa. The bilingual book speaking to love grandparents give to their families

Prignano wrote the book to share her experience with her mother's transition with dementia. The book communicates experiences and challenges while offering some solutions all through the lens of a child. She says this is a change that happens to the whole family, and the book allows for a great way to discuss those changes.

Grandparents are mentors in the lives of many and offer unconditional love, she says. The book is primarily in English, but blends bits of Spanish as a nod to her own mother and growing up in a bilingual household. There is a glossary at the back of the book to translate all the words, making it a fun learning experience too.

"The most important thing that grandmothers offer that we're so grateful for is they're the ones that really establish that momentum with traditions," she says. "They really help to teach us to embrace and honor culture."

You can get your own copy of the book at https://www.lovinglulustories.com/ and get a free copy of an e-book with the code "LuluMiami"