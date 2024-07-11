New City Players Generate Buzz with Pre-Show Event for "A Streetcar Named Desire"

The iconic scream "Stella!" from "A Streetcar Named Desire" echoed through Wilton Manors, drawing excitement and community engagement ahead of New City Players' upcoming production. Inside South Florida recently featured Timothy Mark Davis and Elizabeth Price, artistic directors of New City Players and actors in the play, who shared their insights into the innovative pre-show event and their roles in the classic drama.

The Stella Scream-Off, a pre-show event inspired by the famous "Stella!" scene from the movie, was designed to create buzz and engage the community in anticipation of the play. Producing Artistic Director Tim explained the strategy behind the event: "This is a famous moment from a famous movie, so we did an event that creates some buzz around the show and lets people know we're doing the show next month. It allows the community to participate in that famous moment."

Discussing their roles, Elizabeth shared her thrill about playing Blanche: "I've had this dream since I was a kid... 'A Streetcar Named Desire' is my favorite play, and Blanche is my number one bucket list role." She emphasized the complexity and depth of the character, which makes the role particularly special to her.

Tim, who plays Stanley, reflected on his journey to the role, stating that it was in fact Elizabeth who suggested he play Stanley. Having played the role of Mitch in college, Tim never saw himself in that role, but admitted that he loves a challenge."

Both actors shared their techniques for preparing for major scenes. Elizabeth emphasized the importance of connecting deeply with the character's emotions and taking big emotional risks. Tim highlighted the necessity of thoroughly knowing the text and his lines to feel prepared to take risks on stage.

The production will run from July 11 through August 4. Performances are scheduled every weekend, featuring special events like "Jazzy Fridays" with live jazz musicians from Broward College and "Saturday Spirits" with character-themed cocktails. For tickets and showtimes, visit newcityplayers.org.