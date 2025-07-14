New Contact Lens Offers Breakthrough Relief for Astigmatism and Age-Related Vision Loss

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Johnson & Johnson. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Dr. Keylee Brown to discuss a cutting-edge innovation in vision care that’s offering new hope to the millions of people living with both astigmatism and presbyopia, age-related near vision loss that typically begins after age 40.

Astigmatism, which affects about 50% of the population, occurs when the eye is more football-shaped than round, causing distorted or blurred vision. As people age, many also develop presbyopia, making it difficult to see up close and often leading to reliance on reading glasses or progressive lenses.

Now, there's a game-changing solution: Acuvue Max Multifocal for Astigmatism, the first daily disposable contact lens that corrects both conditions in one. Dr. Brown explained that this lens provides clear vision at all distances, near, far, and intermediate, without the need to layer glasses over contacts.

The lens also features built-in blue light filtering technology, helping reduce glare, halos, and light scatter—especially useful for nighttime driving and digital screen use. Plus, being a daily disposable makes it a convenient and hygienic option for everyday use.