New elementary school awards students with two-year college scholarships

For over 79 years, the Jack and Jill Center has served more than 200,000 children and families here in South Florida. Now, the center is continuing to do the greater good by opening a state-of-the-art elementary school, just in time for the new school year.

The Madelaine Halmos Academy is meeting the individual needs of students says CEO Heather Siskind. 240 students will attend the school, and those who have already started were surprised with a 2-year college scholarship, made possible by Steve Halmos is the honorary co-chair of MHA.

The Gillis family was delightfully surprised to learn their children had won the scholarships. Dad, Derrick Gillis Jr., says things like this are vital to setting the bar for education. He called the scholarships a "golden rainbow" his kids now have waiting for them at the end of their education journey.

You can learn more about the Jack and Jill Center and MHA here

