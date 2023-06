Senior Vice President and Head of Student Debt at Fidelity Investments, Jesse Moore, joined Inside South Florida to share how employee benefit packages can help relieve student debt.

Employers are offering hired candidates student loan debt relief. According to Fidelity 49% of employers in the U.S. are planning to offer or already offer a student debt benefit.

For more information, visit fidelity.com/studentdebthelp

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Fidelity Investments.