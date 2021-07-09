Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

New Exacne All-In-One Skin Cream

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:51 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 14:51:38-04

Skincare can be a guessing game – which products are best for you? What’s your skin type? And do you really need to buy all those products to treat every skin issue? Dermatologist and medical researcher, Dr. Dusan Sajic, shared the benefits of the new all-in-one skincare cream, Exacne.

Dr. Sajic says he's seen most of his patients get stuck in a cycle where the products they're using are either too harsh or too gentle and not giving them any results. Exacne is a perfect balance, treating multiple issues at once, including acne and acne scars.

This all-in-one cream offers blemish reduction, collagen production, smoothing and firming of the skin, and more. You'll get an overall improvement of your skin health, regardless of what your skin type is. Dr. Sajic says this is especially good for sensitive skin that may not be able to tolerate certain products like retinol. This is also a vegan alternative to the usual retinol.

Head to DermaResearch.com for more information on Exacne and to try it for yourself.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors