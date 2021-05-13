New exhibit at MOCA honors artist who passed in 9/11

Michael Richards was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1963, and came to the states after being raised in Kingston, Jamaica during the post-civil rights era in America. Richards was pivotal to a generation of black artists in the 90s. Most of his work was powerful pieces confronting the realities and consequences of racial injustice and amplified the difficulty of being a black person at the time.

On September 11th, 2001, Michael Richards tragically passed away at the age of 38, while working in his residency studio on the 92nd floor of the World Trade Center.

Richards had residencies all over New York, including the Studio Museum in Harlem. Curators Alex Fialho and Melissa Levin collaborated to make this exhibition come to life.

Richards had a close creative relationship in north Miami, two years ago both curators were finding a home for the exhibition and thought MOCA would be the fitting location.

Some of the pieces you will find at MOCA include “Lost Of Faith Brings Vertigo”, a powerful sculpture in response to the LAPD's police brutality of Rodney King. For both Alex and Melissa, they feel honored in bringing the exhibition to life without really knowing Michael.

Michael Richards: Are You Down exhibition will go through October and will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. For tickets head on over to mocanomi.Org