New Exhibit at The Frank connects the visual arts and the environment

Taryn Moller Nicoll who is the Chief Curator at The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery is excited to highlight all the upcoming in-person events and art exhibitions that The Frank has to offer.

Their latest exhibition, "Elemental: Terra, Tide and Time", is so exciting because it features South Florida artists.

Elemental is exploring new frontiers between visual art, environmental stewardship, sustainability, and the relational duality between rural and urban environments. Elemental will be featured at The Frank from February 10th- April 23rd, 2022.

The Frank always has something wonderful and engaging. One of the signature events is "Ecosystems of Expression" on April 14th where three of the featured artists will be attending.

Felice Grodin, Gretchen Scharnagl and Lauren Shapiro will be doing Q&As and Artist Talks.

On March 5th, from 10 am-12 pm The Frank will be joining forces with Broward County Library for Story Walk in the Pines. There will be free snacks, art activities, children’s books, and free library card sign-ups.

If you have a any questions or would like more information, please visit: here or call (954) 392-2120.

Follow their Instagram @TheFrankPembrokePines