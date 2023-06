Dermatologist, Dr. Sonia Batra, joined Inside South Florida to share an innovative treatment to help rid your face of blemishes.

“Aviclear is a laser that's carried by dermatologists or health care providers. It's a wavelength of light that actually targets the oil glands and decreases sebum production,” says Batra. “It's the first FDA-cleared energy-based device.”

