New features are making Spotify Wrapped even more fun

Spotify has given its users an early gift for the holidays with its wrapped for 202, and it has set social media on fire with millions of users posting their most streamed artists of the year. The app also rolled out new features for this year including the "2021 wrapped blend," which allows people to compare musical preferences with friends.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 11:25:06-05
