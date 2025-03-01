New Hearing Aid Innovation Tackles Hearing Challenges in Noisy Environments

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Signia. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A recent survey conducted by YouGov found that 8 in 10 people with hearing loss struggle to hear in noisy environments like bars, restaurants, and offices. Despite significant advancements in hearing technology, background noise remains a major challenge.

Commerical audiology manager Barinder Samra joined Inside South Florida to discuss these findings and introduce the latest hearing aid innovation designed to help people hear better in loud settings while staying connected to their devices.

Samra highlighted the Pure Charge&Go IX hearing aids, launched in New York at the TWA Hotel. These state-of-the-art hearing aids are built on the Integrated Xperience (IX) platform, which features two breakthrough technologies aimed at solving the biggest challenges for those with hearing loss.



Split Processing Technology – This feature separates speech from background noise, reducing distractions while still preserving the immersive experience of being in social settings. Conversations are enhanced independently from environmental noise, making speech clearer without eliminating the natural ambiance. Real-Time Conversation Enhancement – Unlike traditional hearing aids that focus on a single speaker, Signia’s new technology can track and enhance multiple talkers in real time. This makes it easier for wearers to follow group conversations without struggling to concentrate.

A recent study found that 86% of participants performed better in noisy conversations when using IX technology compared to leading competitors.

Beyond its innovative noise-filtering abilities, the Pure Charge&Go IX also introduces universal Bluetooth compatibility in a super compact design with 36+ hours of battery life. Users can stream music, take hands-free calls, and charge on the go, all within a single discreet and stylish hearing aid.

For more information on the Pure Charge&Go IX, or to schedule a hearing test, visitSignia.net.