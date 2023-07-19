New lobster roll recipe

Founder of Concerned Cook, Aymara Lucero, joined Inside South Florida to share the secret ingredient in her delicious take on a New England classic.

“We have the lobster. We also have a little bit of salt. Then, I add my own twist to it, which are shallots,” says Lucero. “We're going to put the meat in a bowl. I'm going to add about half of a shallot. I'm going to grab just a few chives. I'm going to use half the lemon. I'm going to add a pinch of salt to taste. We're going to add the mayonnaise. You just mix it. Then, we're going to fill the bun.”

