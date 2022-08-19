Watch Now
Inside South Florida

New natural alkaline water, Nyne Water, labeled gift from the earth

Posted at 2:25 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 14:25:27-04

All water is not created equally. Where water is sourced, how it is processed, and the ingredients added can change its properties. Agri-Terra and Nyne Water’s CEO, Carsten Pfau, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefit of alkaline water.

“The most proven benefit is that it hydrates much faster than regular water, which is good for athletes,” says Pfau. “It lowers acidity, and it helps to control acid reflux.”

Grocery shelves are not in short supply of bottled water products. However, the manner that Nyne Water is obtained sets it apart from its competition. The product has been labeled a gift from the earth.

“Our 100% natural water comes out of the ground and is extracted from an ancient volcanic stone formation,” says Pfau. “It comes out of the ground with a pH level of 9.6, which is quite high for natural alkaline water.”

For more information, visit nynewater.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by IBH Media.

