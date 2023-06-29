New online scams to avoid

Financial Educator and Founder of My Fab Finance, Tonya Rapley, joined Inside South Florida to share the tricks scammers are using to defraud you.

“The first one is the invoice scam. With this one, you'll receive a suspicious invoice that says you have a past due balance or payment is due immediately,” says Rapley. “The second type of scam to be aware of is a peer-to-peer scam where you receive an unexpected money request from someone that you don't know.”

For more information, visit newsroom.paypal-corp.com/trust

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PayPal.