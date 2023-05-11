New partnership to power your backyard oasis

Inside South Florida was thrilled to welcome HGTV Host and Residential Home Builder, Matt Blashaw, as he teamed up with the Propane Education and Research Council. He shared the hottest homeowner trend of turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis that's perfect for entertaining with propane.

“People want incredible outdoor kitchen spaces where people can gather around together, and they want to do it with durable low maintenance products that are good for the environment and propane can meet all those needs,” says Blashaw.

For more information, visit Propane.com/OutdoorLiving

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the Propane Education and Research Council.