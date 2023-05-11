Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

New partnership to power your backyard oasis

Posted at 9:05 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 21:05:48-04

Inside South Florida was thrilled to welcome HGTV Host and Residential Home Builder, Matt Blashaw, as he teamed up with the Propane Education and Research Council. He shared the hottest homeowner trend of turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis that's perfect for entertaining with propane.

“People want incredible outdoor kitchen spaces where people can gather around together, and they want to do it with durable low maintenance products that are good for the environment and propane can meet all those needs,” says Blashaw.

For more information, visit Propane.com/OutdoorLiving

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the Propane Education and Research Council.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com