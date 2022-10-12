Watch Now
New phone designed for parents and their children safety

Posted at 5:11 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 17:11:37-04

Keeping their children safe is a parent’s top priority. Carly Dorogi, Ed. S, Founder & On-Air Spokesperson, joined Inside South Florida to share a new cell phone designed especially for children that will put parents at ease.

“The Bark phone is a Samsung state of the art phone with tamper proof bark parental controls that are built right into it,” says Dorogi. “The cell service is provided by Bark. You'll be able to monitor your child's texting, social media apps, and web searches. You can also receive alerts when there’s digital danger in your child's online activity.”

The phone also has additional features that are perfect for your child’s safety.

“The Bark phone will also allow you to track your child's location, approve app downloads, blocked websites and apps, and set some healthy boundaries for screen time,” says Dorogi. “You can also lock the phone remotely.”

For more information, visit Bark.us/bark-phone

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Bark.

