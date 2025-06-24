New Research Debunks ‘Crypto Bro’ Stereotype, Reveals Diverse User Base in U.S.

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by National Cryptocurrency Association. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Despite its complex reputation, cryptocurrency is simpler and more accessible than many might think and it’s not just for tech-savvy investors. Ali Tager of the National Cryptocurrency Association recently joined Inside South Florida to break down how crypto works, who’s really using it, and how to stay safe online.

“Crypto is essentially a digital asset that you can own, hold, or use just like any other asset. But what sets it apart is there's no middleman. You have direct control over the transaction, just like you do with your crypto wallet, which is why keeping it safe and secure is so important,” Tager explained.

Tager likened it to the difference between sending a letter and sending an email. With crypto, transactions are fast, direct, and fully digital. However, that same freedom comes with a warning: protect your private key, which acts like a PIN or password, and never share it.

To clear up misconceptions, the Association conducted the largest-ever study of crypto users in the U.S., surveying 10,000 people. The results were eye-opening.

“I think we’ve all heard the so-called “crypto bro” stereotype: a young, wealthy guy working in finance or tech. But the reality is far more diverse. A third of crypto holders in the U.S. are women. More are over 55 than under 25. Many aren’t in high income brackets, and just as many work in fields like construction as they do in tech, actually, more than in finance,” said Tager. “Only interact with trusted sources, and never share your personal information with someone you don’t know. And definitely don’t take financial advice from a stranger.”

Most importantly, more than 75% of users report real-life benefits: from earning money to paying business partners, shopping, donating, and more.

